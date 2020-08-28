Plea seeking declaration of donations received by PM CARES Fund dismissed

Mumbai

28 August 2020 02:15 IST

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking declaration of funds received by the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund set up by the Central government to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Division Bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Kilor was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Arvind Waghmare. The PIL highlighted the non-transparency in the operation and functioning of the PM CARES Fund, which is registered as a charitable trust.

Advertising

Advertising

The PIL said, “As a citizen of India and a small donor to the PM CARES Fund, Mr. Waghmare has every right to know the exact position of the account of the fund and as to why all the trustees have not been nominated by the chairperson.”

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said the petition is not maintainable as it is more of a publicity interest litigation with an underlying political agenda.

“The petitioner has no locus standi for the reason that he is a donor and not a beneficiary of the fund, and that it is the beneficiary of the fund who could be said to be a person aggrieved if any action or inaction on the part of the trustees is considered by him as against law, object of the trust or welfare of the beneficiaries,” he said.

The Bench said, “The contributions which are to be made to the fund are voluntary in nature and that there is no compulsion for anyone to donate.”

The court said the PIL contends that the fund is set up for public purposes and, therefore, it is necessary that persons from various walks of life holding different positions and perspectives are also there on the board of trustees so that the ultimate beneficiary is the person in need of the fund money.

However, the Bench, said, “The wish so nurtured by Mr. Waghmare, in our considered view, cannot be fulfilled as it has no mooring in law. Once it is settled that the PM CARES Fund is a charitable trust registered under the Registration Act, it requires no further clarification from the court that such a registered charitable trust would be governed by its own deed of trust on the basis of which the trust gets its registration and special laws applicable to it.”