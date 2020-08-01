Pension for those jailed during Emergency scrapped

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Friday scrapped the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led State government’s scheme of awarding pension to those arrested during the Emergency in 1975.

A government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said that the spread of COVID-19 has had serious impact on the State’s economy. Considering the deficit it will face due to lowered revenue collection, the State government has decided to stop pension to those imprisoned during Emergency.

The scheme was launched in July 2018 under which over 3,000 beneficiaries were to get ₹10,000 per month under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) pension scheme.

A Cabinet sub-committee under the then Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil had prepared a report and no proof or document was required except an affidavit saying the person had been jailed during Emergency to avail the pension. Several officials had subsequently raised questions on the authenticity of the beneficiaries and whether to continue spending around ₹40 crore every year on this.

Soon after the MVA government assumed office in 2019, Congress minister Nitin Raut had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to scrap the pension scheme.