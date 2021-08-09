Patil rules out change in BJP State chief

Pune

09 August 2021 00:08 IST

‘Don’t take seriously what Saamana says about our internal matters’

Quashing speculation of a possible change in the post of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Maharashtra, BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said that his party was the only one among all parties where internal democratic rules were adhered to and where leaders were appointed every three years.

“There is no question or any discussion [within the party] of a change in the State president’s post… Such baseless talk has only surfaced in the media. In fact, the media has not really known what the BJP is about, and even common people must understand our party…it is the only party which functions in a democratic fashion,” Mr. Patil said.

He further said that it was only in the BJP that leaders — right from the grassroots level (booth president) to the national level (national president) — were changed every three years as mandated by the party’s constitution.

Taking potshots at the Congress, Mr. Patil said that the party had not been able to elect its national president for more than a year now.

Mr. Patil, along with other BJP leaders from Maharashtra, have been to Delhi to meet the newly appointed cabinet ministers from the State including Narayan Rane, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

“There is no political agenda behind this meeting. Since it was the first time when so many leaders from Maharashtra are part of the cabinet, we decided to congratulate them personally in Delhi and get to understand their newly assigned portfolios and how they could be used for the benefit of Maharashtra’s people,” the BJP leader said.

Speculation that Mr. Patil was likely to be shunted out as the BJP State president had surfaced in the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana while suggestions were rife that Chandrashekhar Bavankule, an influential OBC leader, could succeed Mr. Patil with an eye on OBC votes in future polls.

“There is no need to take seriously what either the Saamana or [chief Sena spokesperson] Sanjay Raut says regarding our internal matters,” Mr. Patil said.

Likewise, Mr. Rane, too, refuted speculation of any change in the Maharashtra BJP chief’s post, saying that as Saamana had nothing to offer the public regarding the achievements of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government, it was meddling in other parties’ affairs.

“As Mr. Raut has nothing to give in the Saamana regarding the performance of his own party, he is spreading such rumours,” said Mr. Rane, a former Shiv Sainik who later became the bitterest critic of Mr. Thackeray and the Sena.