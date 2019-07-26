Party will not crumble: Ajit Pawar

The defection of the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Mumbai unit chief, Sachin Ahir, is no setback, and the party will not crumble because of the exit of such leaders, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

“We are not unduly bothered about such leaders [Mr. Ahir] quitting the party. Party-hopping is a normal thing before elections. Those leaders who feel insecure and think they may not get a ticket to contest are the ones to leave,” Mr. Pawar said. He was speaking in Satara district where he met aspirants for tickets ahead of the Assembly polls.

He further downplayed Mr. Ahir’s exit by saying the party is getting a robust response from a number of young leaders, which is in keeping with NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s intention of giving tickets to more young faces.

The meet with aspirants was marked by the conspicuous absence of Shivendra Raje Bhosale, the sitting NCP MLA from Satara, sparking speculation that the legislator is disaffected with the NCP and is thinking of switching sides.

However, Mr. Pawar categorically denied reports of Mr. Bhosale being disgruntled with the NCP. “Rumours doing the rounds that Mr. Bhosale is planning to join the BJP-Shiv Sena combine are utterly without any foundation…he is not upset with the NCP. I have spoken to him. He could not be present for the meet as he was busy with other work.”