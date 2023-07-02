Palaniswami, Panneerselvam criticise DMK Government on Cauvery issue

July 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday strongly opposed the Congress Government in Karnataka attempting to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu. He also criticised the DMK Government for not having allegedly expressed opposition to the Karnataka Government on the issue.

In a statement, he warned that the AIADMK would stage protests to ensure that Tamil Nadu did not turn into a desert, referring to a letter from Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking permission for the proposal to construct the dam across the Cauvery.

Rejecting Karnataka’s claims, Mr. Palaniswami asserted that the Tamil Nadu Government was only using the water reaching Billigundlu as per the Supreme Court judgment for the implementation of Phase II of the Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project. “Karnataka has no right whatsoever to find fault with Tamil Nadu, which is only implementing drinking water programmes with the water it is receiving.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should issue a condemnation in his very name to Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, he demanded and urged legal steps in this regard. The former CM also urged the DMK Government to go to Delhi with 38 MPs of the DMK and its allies to stop attempts and prevent the proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

In a statement, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to use his rapport with the Congress and take steps on war-footing to ensure that Tamil Nadu received its share for June and July.

Pointing out that farmers in the Cauvery delta regions have sowed and were awaiting water from the Cauvery, Mr. Panneerselvam said though the water was released from Mettur dam on June 12, water has not reached many tail-end areas.

Referring to the statements made by Karnataka’s Deputy CM against releasing water to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Panneerselvam said: “This is an act in contempt of the Supreme Court judgment. It is unfortunate that the DMK Government, which wants the Congress to come back in the Centre, is not taking steps by using its rapport with the Congress Government in Karnataka to get water.”

