Over 16,000 cases in Maharashtra again

A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman during COVID-19 screening in Mumbai.

Pune

31 August 2020 01:12 IST

Day after record high COVID-19 cases, State tally crosses 7.8 lakh

In its second highest single-day spike till date, Maharashtra reported 16,408 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday to take its total case tally to 7,80,689 of whom 1,93,548 are active. This is the second consecutive surge of more than 16,000 cases in a day, with a record high of 16,867 being recorded on Saturday.

As many as 296 more deaths pushed the State’s death toll to 24,399. Of these, 220 fatalities are from the last 48 hours while 43 deaths have occurred last week. The remaining 33 deaths have occurred in the period prior to last week, State Health Department officials said.

As compared to the surge, recoveries were lower with just 7,690 patients being discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries till date to 5,62,401. With today’s spike, the number of active cases has risen to 1,80,718.

“Of a total 40,84,754 laboratory samples tested thus far, 7,80,689 (case positivity rate 19.11%) have returned positive with over 74,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 72.04%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 3.13%.

Pune reported more than 3,500 cases to take its total case tally to 1,73,174 while 39 deaths pushed its fatality toll to 4,060. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases is 33,700 with the district’s recovery rate rising to 77.16%.

Mumbai reported 1,237 cases to take its total cases to 1,44,626 of whom 20,321 are active. With 30 more deaths, the city’s mortality toll has risen to 7,626.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 1,059 new cases along with 45 deaths. The district’s total case tally has now reached 27,241 of whom 11,574 are active while the fatality toll has climbed to 715.

Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara in western Maharashtra saw high case surges. Kolhapur recorded 974 fresh cases, taking its total tally to 21,963 of whom 6,918 are active while 28 more deaths saw the district’s death toll touch 627. Sangli reported 18 fatalities as its death toll climbed to 421. As many as 690 new cases pushed the district’s total case tally to 12,525 of whom 4,837 are active.

Satara district reported 616 cases to take its total case tally to 19,300 of whom 4,821 are active. Five more deaths pushed its death toll to 333.

Nashik district, a major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported its highest single-day spike of over 1,400 fresh cases as its total tally reached 38,940 of whom 11,703 are active. With six more deaths, the district’s fatality toll has risen to 864.

The adjoining district of Jalgaon, too, saw a big surge of 755 fresh cases and 10 more deaths. The district’s total case tally has reached 26,828 of whom 7,435 are active ones, while the death toll has climbed to 817.

Ahmednagar district reported 469 new cases as its total case tally rose to 20,130 of whom 4,449 are active. Nine more deaths saw its mortality toll reach 291.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane recorded 462 new cases, taking its total case tally nudge the 46,000-mark, while 12 more deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,464.

The Kalyan-Dombivli reported 14 deaths and 366 fresh cases to take its death toll to 648 and its total cases to 31,816.

Dr. Awate said currently, a total 13,09,676 people across the State were in home quarantine and 35,373 were in institutional quarantine facilities.