Outfit demands life insurance cover for Pune’s waste pickers

A waste collector in Pune.

23 July 2020 00:17 IST

Payment of ₹10 per property covered during lockdown sought

In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the city-based Kagad Kach Kachra Panchayat (KKKP) — an outfit fighting for the rights of waste collectors — has demanded that the 7,500 waste pickers working within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits be provided with a life insurance cover of ₹2 lakh each for death due to natural causes or accident.

“Waste pickers who have died after April 1, and are not covered under such an insurance scheme should be covered directly from the PMC’s budget,” a KKKP activist said.

The outfit further demanded that the Pune civic body’s funds left over from the discontinuation of the Centre’s Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana life insurance premium till January 2018, be utilised to compensate the kin of waste pickers who have died during the pandemic period.

Pune city, whose total case tally has surged to 40,000, has over 15,000 active cases and has reported more than 1,000 fatalities till date.

The KKKP said the PMC must compensate the waste collectors with ₹10 per property covered by them during the three months of the lockdown.

“Waste pickers engaged in door-to-door collection depend on the citizens’ user fees and sale of scrap such as paper, plastic, metal, and glass for their income and sustenance. With the lockdown of all shops, markets, and commercial areas, they received no scrap or user fees from these, despite being at work every day. The recycling companies and scrap shops had shut down as well, reducing waste pickers’ incomes by more than 50% during this period. Yet, they have ensured that the door-to-door waste collection continues smoothly,” Poornima Chikarmane, co-founder, KKKP, said.

As per the contract between the PMC and SWaCH (a cooperative of self-employed waste collectors), waste pickers servicing the declared slums of Pune are given a slum subsidy of ₹10 per property per month. The balance user fees are to be paid by the resident citizens.

“However, as the lockdown caused many slum dwellers to lose their jobs, they in turn have been unable to meet these user fees payments to waste pickers. Given that the ongoing economic crisis will continue for a while, waste pickers servicing declared, undeclared slums and SRAs must be provided an incentive of ₹30 per household per month over a six-month period,” Ms. Chikarmane said.

She said despite the issue being on the agenda of the last two standing committee meetings of the PMC, there has been no decision on it even as the Mayor and other politicos have expressed approval in principle.

“So, despite being lauded by citizens, elected representatives and the media, Pune’s frontline ‘Corona Warriors’ — the waste pickers — have only met with disappointment. They are extremely vulnerable to the risk of contracting infection, and are only asking some incentives for the protection of their dependants in order to enable them to work in a ‘worry-free’ environment,” she said, adding that it was imperative for the PMC to take an immediate call on the issue.

The PMC is directing thousands of waste pickers to work under hazardous conditions while failing to provide justice, another KKKP activist said.

“The integration of informal waste pickers into formal solid waste management by the PMC through SWaCH has been acclaimed at the national and even international level. The PMC saves nearly ₹100 crore each year due to this model. During the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, waste pickers of SWaCH have been hailed for maintaining over 95% attendance throughout the city. So, we earnestly hope the civic body takes a proactive step by meeting the waste pickers’ demands,” the activist said.