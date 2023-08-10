HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition MLAs allege attacks amid formation of gram panchayat boards in West Bengal

The State has been hit by violence since the notification for the three-tier panchayat polls was issued on June 8

August 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two MLAs of Opposition parties in West Bengal on Thursday alleged that they were attacked amid efforts to form governing boards in gram panchayats in the State, which has been hit by violence since the notification for the three-tier panchayat polls was issued on June 8.

Indian Secular Front MLA Nawsad Siddique alleged that stones were thrown at his residence at Furfura in Hooghly district during the formation of a panchayat board. His supporters blocked roads in Furfura, which falls under the Jangipara Assembly segment, and a large police contingent was deployed in the area to maintain law and order after stone pelting was reported.

ALSO READ
Data | Forty deaths in the run-up to Panchayat polls: West Bengal most affected by political violence

Tension was also reported in the Bhangar Assembly constituency, represented by Mr. Siddique, during the formation of a panchayat board on Wednesday and prohibitory orders were imposed in the area.

State Transport Minister and Jangipara MLA Snehasis Chakraborty said the ruling Trinamool Congress has sufficient numbers in gram panchayats and there is no reason why it would want to disrupt the formation of boards. 

ALSO READ
West Bengal local polls | Bombs and ballot boxes

Similar attempts: BJP

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that the BJP MLA from Khanakul constituency, Susanta Ghosh, and the vehicle in which he was travelling had been “brutally attacked”. “His fault was winning the zilla parishad seat. If an MLA is attacked, then what will be the condition of elected members of gram panchayats,” Mr. Adhikari said.

He said similar attempts to prevent Opposition candidates from forming boards in panchayats were made at Krishnapur in Mandirbazar block, Kukrahati in Sutahata block, and Sagarpara in Jalangi block.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / West Bengal

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.