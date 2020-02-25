Opposition creates ruckus over farmer issues, safety of women

The Opposition led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis tried to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over farmers’ issues on the first day of the budget session on Monday. Opposition legislators also raised the issue of rising crimes against women.

In the Council, Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar moved an adjournment motion, but Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar denied permission. Then the BJP MLCs raised slogans holding signs that demanded complete loan waiver.

Speaking to reporters outside the Council, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said farmers are in distress. “They have not received the compensation promised after the wet drought; their loans are still not waived. The list of farmers released on Monday is incomplete. Tomorrow (on Tuesday), the BJP will stage protests over farmers’ issues in every district of Maharashtra. We will also agitate at Azad Maidan.”

In a statement, Mr. Darekar said in the Council, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had assured that rain-fed farming would get ₹25,000 per hectare as loan waiver while irrigated farming would get ₹50,000 per hectare, but nothing happened.

“In the State, there are heinous crimes being committed against women like the Hinganghat and Lasalgaon cases. That is why, on both these issues, we wanted to move an adjournment motion to set aside other business and discuss these issues. But we were not allowed to speak; the ruling government is acting on vendetta. It wants to muzzle the Opposition,” Mr. Darekar said.