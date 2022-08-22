Oppn. slams Haryana govt. over closure of schools, staff shortage

‘Move aimed at promoting privatisation and denying education to the poor’

The Haryana government has been under attack from the Opposition over the alleged poor education system in the State with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party targeting the BJP-JJP regime over the shutting down of schools, shortage of staff and a large number of vacant posts.

While former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the government of abolishing posts of 20,000 teachers across the State, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said the shutting down of government schools was aimed at promoting privatisation of education and vowed that his party would not allow the State government to succeed in its plans.

Holding a press conference in Rohtak over the weekend, Mr. Hooda said there has been a severe shortage of staff in many schools of the State due to the new transfer policy of teachers. “Instead of filling the vacant posts, the government is eliminating those posts and their subjects from the schools,” he alleged.

“The government has so far abolished the posts of about 20,000 teachers. Whereas the truth is that there are about 38,000 teachers’ posts lying vacant in schools. Thousands of youth are waiting for the recruitment, but this government is going to eliminate vacant posts without recruitment,” he said.

Citing reply to a RTI application, he compared the work of the Congress government with the current government.

“From November 2014 to April 2022, this government opened only eight new schools in the State and upgraded only 463 schools. While the government has so far closed a total of 196 schools. Three days ago, the government closed 105 more schools. During its rule, the Congress government had made Haryana a hub of education,” he pointed out.

Making an appeal to the parents and the teachers not to allow the government to close the 105 schools, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda, in a video message on his Twitter account, said the Haryana government did not want the poor to be educated.

He added that work done by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia for the improvement of government schools was being recognised across the world, but it was a matter of shame that the Haryana government had ordered closure of 105 schools.

‘No probe into scam’

“While the government has let loose the CBI on Mr. Sisodia, no government agency would conduct a probe into the scam to privatise education in Haryana. It exposes the anti-education face of the government. But AAP would not allow a single school to be shut down. We are committed to education for the poor. We will hold dharnas at these schools and also make an appeal to the people and the teachers to not allow the shutting down of schools,” said Mr. Dhanda.