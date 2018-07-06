‘Only 10% cases of eve-teasing, ragging reported’

Exhorting survivors to report incidents of ragging and eve-teasing, Chittoor Superintendent of Police S.V. Rajasekhar Babu on Thursday said a study by the police revealed that only 10% of such cases were reported to them.

He was addressing 3,000 college students at a workshop on women’s safety under Hackathon 2018 at PES Medical College, Kuppam.

Mr. Babu said that ragging and eve-teasing devastated a student's life, when no one listened to her and ignored the affects of the evils.

"Students should immediately say goodbye to these two evils when they enter college life,” he said, adding that the evils also affected family members.

Narrating instances where survivors had committed suicides or were murdered, Mr. Babu said such incidents happened when harassment went unreported. Stating that the youth were more involved in social service and needed guidance, he said, “We see a gradual change in the mindset of students, who have started giving importance women’s safety.”

He said the Hackathon that began on March 8 had covered 1,300 villages and urban areas in the district. Short films and documentaries on women safety were screened with the cooperation of parents, students and public representatives.The SP asked the students to use technology for the betterment of their career and not misuse it.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajkumari said students should wage a war against ragging and eve-teasing, which were at the root of all atrocities against women.She asked girl students to approach the police if they faced harassment in colleges.

DSP (Madanapalle) Chidananda Reddy, Circle-Inspector K. Raghavan, parents and representatives of various NGOs were present.