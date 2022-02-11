One dead, 5 feared trapped as portion of Gurugram flat collapses

GURUGRAM

11 February 2022 01:07 IST

CM monitoring situation; rescue operation under way

A woman was killed and at least five people were feared trapped after a slab of a flat collapsed at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 here on Thursday.

The incident happened around 7.30 p.m. when the slab of a living room on the sixth floor of the 18-storey building collapsed during repair work. The debris of the slab fell through the subsequent floors to the first floor of the building.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (Gurugram) Gulshan Kalra said that a woman was killed and a couple was trapped under the debris. The man was identified as Arun Kumar Shrivastava, managing director, Central Warehousing Corporation.

“He has been given first-aid and efforts are being made to pull him out. At least 4-5 labourers are feared trapped under the debris. But there is no confirmation on the exact number of people trapped,” said Mr. Kalra.

He said the repair work for the slab was being carried out in one of the rooms of the flat. “The building was occupied for several years and the reason for the repair was not immediately known,” said Mr. Kalra.

The residents rushed out of their homes after hearing a loud thud in the evening. Some of the residents expressed apprehensions that structural changes were being carried out in the flat and it could have led to the mishap.

A few residents claimed that they had demanded for a structural audit of the building but no action was taken.

The National and State Disaster Response Teams along with police personnel and the Fire Department officials reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation in a coordinated manner.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal in a tweet said he was personally monitoring the situation and prayed for everyone’s safety.