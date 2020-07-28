Now, Maharashtra records highest recoveries - 8,706

Pune

28 July 2020 01:51 IST

State’s total cases cross 3.8 lakh with 7,924 new cases on Monday

Maharashtra reported 7,924 new COVID-19 cases on Monday to take the State’s total cases to 3,83,723. However, the surge was more than offset by a record-high discharge of 8,706 patients, as the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 2,21,944.

With 227 more deaths, the State’s fatality toll has reached 13,883.

Advertising

Advertising

While the reported spike in fresh cases is the lowest single-day jump since July 15, only 39,000 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, as opposed to the 50,000 samples tested daily over the last week. The State has been recording more than 9,000 cases every day since July 21.

Of the total case tally, 1,47,592 are active ones, State Health Department officials said.

“Till date, of a total 18,25,399 laboratory samples, 3,83,723 (19.92%) have been tested positive with nearly 39,000 samples across the State tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s recovery rate had marginally risen to 57.84% while its case fatality rate had marginally reduced to 3.62%.

With 1,021 new cases reported on Monday, Mumbai’s total cases have touched 1,10,182. However, the number of active patients has come down to 21,812. As many as 39 more deaths have pushed the city’s fatality figure to 6,132.

Pune district reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths as its total case tally surged to 78,130 while its death toll reached 1,838. As per the district administration, the number of active cases stands at over 25,500.

Raigad district saw a high fatality spike of 28 deaths taking its total death toll to 175. Jalgaon district, a major hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported 419 new cases as its total tally reached 9,503, of whom 2,637 are active. Six new deaths saw its cumulative death toll rise to 482.

Cases and fatalities continued to mount in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with Thane recording 522 fresh cases as the district’s total cases crossed the 32,000 mark. As many as 13 fatalities saw the district’s death toll climb to 942.

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 343 new cases, taking its total case tally to 21,401. As many as 11 more deaths were reported, as the death toll rose to 388.

Navi Mumbai reported 332 new cases, taking its total cases to 15,570, with seven more fatalities pushing the civic body’s death toll to 409. Panvel reported 175 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, as its total case tally reached 6,579 while its death toll touched 154.

Raigad district reported 230 new cases as its total tally touched 8,403.

Aurangabad in the Marathwada region saw a big spike of 310 cases as its total case tally reached 12,122. Of them, 4,906 are active ones. With five deaths reported across the district on Monday, the death toll has risen to 449.

Dr. Awate said presently, 9,22,637 people across the State are in home quarantine and 44,136 are in institutional quarantine.