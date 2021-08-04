Now, Gurugram to demolish all illegal buildings on PLPA land

GURUGRAM

04 August 2021 00:57 IST

In view of the Supreme Court direction in a case pertaining to Khori Basti this past month, the Gurugram district administration has decided to identify the illegal structures on the land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900 and remove the encroachment.

Around 6,800 hectares land in the district across 33 revenues estates is notified under the PLPA.

The Faridabad district administration too had on July 28 said all illegal structures, including farmhouses and educational institutes, on the land notified under the PLPA would be demolished to clear the encroachment on the forest land. The Faridabad district has around 130 illegal structures spread across 500 acres PLPA notified land.

The Supreme Court had, in a matter pertaining to Khori Basti demolition, observed on July 23 that “the direction to remove all unauthorised structures standing on the forest land applies to ‘all’ unauthorised structures without any exception”.

Holding a meeting with the officials concerned on Tuesday, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg ordered to conduct the survey of the land notified under the law with drones to identify the illegal structures. Mr. Garg directed that the survey be started within a week and encroachment removed after notice to the owners of the illegal structures.

All properties falling under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Municipal Corporation of Manesar and the rural areas would be mapped. Chief Conservator of Forests, Vasvi Tyagi, was also present in the meeting.