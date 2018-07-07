‘Not all women are feminists and men misogynists’ , says Malayalam writer

Quoting French writer Simone de Beauvoir, Malayalam writer K.R. Meera said Feminism was not about fighting men but about subverting the power that perpetuated oppression.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of the two-day 'North-East and Southern Women Writers Meet', organised by Sahitya Akademi and Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam's (SPMVV) Department of English, here on Friday, Ms. Meera asserted that feminism was not about women alone but about the oppressed denied rights owing to gender.

Stating that not all women were feminists and men misogynists, Ms. Meera remarked that , feminism was not just about men, women and members from LGBT community, but about power dynamics.

“When you talk for women, there are people who accuse you of being against men.” she said, “ It is not surprising to see educated and economically empowered women denying they are feminists.”

“Men think women are against them as they demand equal citizenship, justice and freedom from their slavery. Men are scared of losing their slaves ,because with no slaves, there is no power,” she added.

Sharing experiences

Lauding Sahitya Akademi in organising the meeting, she said though women writers were separated by distance, cultures, customs and languages, they were bound together by memories of generations of oppression.

“Even after seven decades of independence, we have been unable to overcome barriers of distance and have equitable resources for States,” she said, attributing detachment among people from the northeast to their under-representation in literature and politics.

Tamil Writer G. Thilakavathi recollected the contributions of women writers, from the Rig Veda to the 21st century, and spoke about origins of Tamil literature.

Sahitya Akademi's Secretary K. Sreenivasarao and Telugu Advisory Board Convener K. Siva Reddy remarked that such events would enable women writers from the regions to share platform, exposing them to varied cultural and literary traditions. They also spoke about the progress of women writing in local languages.

The event would have sessions on contemporary women's writings and short story reading and a multilingual poets’ meet.

SPMVV's Vice-Chancellor Prof.V. Durga Bhavani and Department of English Head T. Bharathi were present.