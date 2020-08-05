No services from China for Pune-Nashik rail project: Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said no Chinese company will be involved in the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed double line railway project.

After viewing a presentation of the project on behalf of Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and Maharel, at a meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday, Mr. Pawar said, “The project will be expedited with the help of locals and no Chinese products or services will be used.” It is an ambitious project of the State government which will give impetus to agricultural products and freight along with passenger services.

“Pune and Nashik are two leading cities in industrial and agricultural development. This project will be useful for connecting the two smart cities. It will also accelerate the development of tourism, education, agriculture, business and industry in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik,” he added.

The 235 km-long railway line will pass through three districts. The speed of the train is envisaged at 200 kmph and could be increased to 250 kmph, cutting the travel time between Pune and Nashik to two hours.

The project will have 60% investment from financial institutions, and 20% each from State government and Railways. Both electrified lines will be constructed simultaneously.

“At the same time, the affected farmers will be compensated as per the existing land acquisition law. Preference for employment will be given to locals, and project-affected people at the railway stations along this route and stalls for business,” Mr. Pawar said.