No religious gatherings, Uddhav directs officers

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the State administration to ensure no religious festivals, celebrations, and congregations are held.

Hundreds from Maharashtra had participated in the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Mr. Thackeray on Wednesday morning advising him to trace all the participants from Maharashtra.

“Ensure that no religious festival, celebration, or congregation is organised in Maharashtra. There should be no gathering of people at one location. If need be, I will personally talk to the organisers. But till the time this threat of novel coronavirus looms large, do not allow any gathering,” Mr. Thackeray told divisional commissioners and district collectors via videoconferencing.

He also appealed to those who participated in the Delhi event to voluntarily come forward and get themselves tested for COVID-19. Mr. Thackeray said the Delhi incident had affected the anti-virus operations in the State.

Addressing the issue of overcrowding at vegetable markets, Mr. Thackeray said if need be, the market should be moved from narrow lanes to open grounds. “There has to be discipline in markets. I do not want to see overcrowding at any cost.” The CM also directed to complete training of Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, and home guards.