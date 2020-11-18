No relief for power consumers: govt.

Mumbai

18 November 2020 01:45 IST

BJP to bring breach of privilege motion against Power Minister

Contrary to its earlier claims, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday clarified that it would not be able to extend any concessions in power bills. Domestic consumers in Maharashtra have been complaining of inflated electricity bills during the lockdown period.

State Power Minister Nitin Raut said, “Mahavitaran (the State government company) is also a consumer. It buys electricity from different sources and provides it to consumers. At present, the corporation has a debt of over ₹69,000 crore and we cannot go further down. We did try to extend benefits to the affected consumers for which we approached the Centre, but no help came our way.”

Mr. Raut had earlier said that the MVA government was in the process of extending Deepavali gift to the people of Maharashtra, hinting concessions in power bills. “We had sought financial aid from the Centre. But we were told to take loan with interest rates of 9% to 10%. We already have a burden of massive debt and we cannot have more,” he pointed out.

The minister said that the bills sent to consumers would have to be paid. “We have given an option of paying those bills in instalments. Those who pay at once will also get a concession on total amount. But we cannot waive off the bill amount,” he said.

According to sources, the State Finance Department had already clarified to the Power Department that owing to the financial strain on the economy because of COVID-19, it would not be able to offer relief.

The Power Minister has been claiming that the lockdown forced all family members to confine to their homes and work from home also resulted in increased usage of electricity resulting in higher bills.

The Opposition was quick to react.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said he would be introducing a breach of privilege motion against the minister. “The minister had earlier assured of a relief package. He had even said that the matter was discussed in a State Cabinet meeting and a proposal regarding the same had also been prepared. But today’s statement from the minister is nothing but backstabbing people’s trust,” he said.