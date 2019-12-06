No payments to incomplete rural works

The urban development and rural development departments on Thursday issued orders to hold back payments of development works not completed across the State in the last five years.

The discretionary funds are usually allotted at village and panchayat levels following recommendations of the local MLA. The departments issued orders asking local bodies in rural areas to stop payment, and stay the works which remained incomplete under the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. The works include development of pilgrimage sites and roads.

The Hindu had earlier reported that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered a review of all the major works undertaken by the urban development department in five years. The works include the controversial Mumbai Development Plan-2034 and the reservation of land made under the plan.

There should be a review of all the projects related to the urban development department in six months and the money spent on them and a report should be submitted in the next one week, a directive from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The directive also sought suggestions on how much funds would be needed for the urban development department projects in the future.