Nine rivers approaching warning level: flood report

Nine rivers in the State are close to reaching the warning level and could affect sixteen places that they pass, according to the Maharashtra government’s flood report released on Wednesday.

The three rivers passing by Marathwada division — the Godavari, the Shindphana, and the Purna — could flood seven places. The Godavari is around 10 metre away from the warning level of 440.41 metre at Paithan in Aurangabad, 396.47 metre at Dhalegao and 374.55 metre at Ganga khed in Parbhani, and 351 metre at old bridge in Nanded.

Similarly, the Shindphana, whose warning level is at 411 metre at Majalgao city and 410 metre at Majalgao-Talegaon road in Beed, is around eight metre away from reaching the level. The Purna is 12 metre away from the warning level of 371.61 metre at Purna bridge in Parbhani, the report said. In Nagpur division, the Bagh river, flowing from Rajegao Kati in Gondiya, has the warning level at 280 metre, while the Wainganga river, flowing from Kardhapul in Bhandara, has the warning level at 244 metre. Both the rivers are four metres away from reaching the level.

In Pune division, the Bheema, Krishna and Panchganga rivers are approaching the warning level, which if crossed, could flood Daud in Pune, Krishna Bridge in Karad, Irwin and Ankali bridge in Sangli, and Narsinghwadi and Rajaram Bandhara in Kolhapur.

The Bheema, which has the warning level at 504 metre at Daud has reached 498 metre. The Krishna, which has the level at 464 meter, has reached 553 meter at Krishna bridge.

The same river, which has the warning level at 539 meter at Sangli and Kolhapur, is 10 metre away from flooding Irwin, Ankali bridge, and Narsinghwadi. The Panchganga, with the warning level at 542 meter, has reached 537 meter at Rajaram Bandhara.

The Kundalika river in Raigad district, which passes through Roha, Kolad, Gove, Pui, Wakan, Khargao and Dhatao, has reached the warning level of 23 meter, and an alert has been sounded around the villages.

The government release said since June 1, Konkan has received an average of 584.33 mm rainfall, Marathwada has got 256 mm, Nagpur has received 222.75 mm, Amravati has got 202.5 mm, Nashik has received 406 mm, and Pune has got 506 mm.