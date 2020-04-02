Nine in Goa placed under quarantine

The Goa government on Wednesday said it had identified nine people who had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat in Delhi, where over 620 attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the nine had been identified and placed under quarantine. “These people returned on March 11, and have been quarantined. They have not showed any symptoms till date.”

On Wednesday, the Directorate of Health Services, Goa, issued a notice appealing to those in Goa who attended Tabligh-e-Jamaat, to reach out through the COVID-19 helplines in the interest of their own and public health.

All State governments are on the lookout to identify people who had attended a three-day conclave organised by Tablighi Jamaat, a global evangelical Muslim organisation, in Delhi between March 10 and 13.