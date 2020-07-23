MVA, Oppn. lock horns over GR on meetings

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns over the State’s recent directions to district administration and officials saying it was not mandatory for them to attend meetings called by Leaders of Opposition in the State legislature.

In a government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, the State government stated, “Ministers in the government have the powers to supervise and call a meeting of concerned officials and issue them directions and orders. However, no such powers are given to non-government members such as Leader of Opposition of State Assembly or Council despite being given the status of a minister.”

It categorically stated that, “Therefore it is not expected for the officials to attend the meetings or tours called by the non-government members, Members of Parliament or State Legislature members.”

‘Murder of democracy’

The Opposition BJP on Wednesday reacted strongly to this decision calling it “murder of democracy”. “Both Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar have been touring the entire State and exposing the reality of government administration through their visits to hospitals. While it was expected from the ministers to tour the State to know the reality, their work is being done by Opposition leaders. This seems to have scared the Uddhav Thackeray government and therefore such anti-democratic decision has been taken,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

Unfounded, says Cong.

The Congress, on the other hand, hit out at the BJP’s criticism calling it as “unfounded claims”.

“It seems the BJP has not realised that they are no longer in power. It was the Devendra Fadnavis government, which on March 11, 2016 and August 29, 2018 had issued directions to officials to not attend the meetings called by Opposition parties. Was that decision not anti-democratic?” asked Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

The former Chief Minister, he added, should have known the directions issued by his own government. “Actually, a show-cause notice should be served to him to ask him how he violated rules framed by his own government,” Mr. Sawant said.