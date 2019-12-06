MSC Bank-PMC Bank merger on the cards; State to approach RBI

The Maharashtra government will suggest to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) a proposal for the merger of the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank with the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Minister of the newly-formed Maha Vikas Aghadi Jayant Patil said the government is confident of pulling off through the RBI a merger after having gone through the MSC Bank’s balance sheet, which appears to be in a healthy condition. He said the government will approach the RBI at the earliest.

“I have spoken to the MSC Bank directors/chairman and have asked them to consider merger of the bank with PMC Bank. If required, the State will recommend to the RBI a proposal in this regard,” Mr. Patil said after a meeting with MSC Bank officials. The minister said the merger will give immediate relief to the depositors.

The first round of talks between the MSC Bank chairman and the government was held on Monday. The government is convinced MSC Bank is in a sound financial position to take on the burden if any from the merger, the minister said. “We will continue to talk with MSC Bank.”

The government has been mulling intervention in the issue ever since PMC Bank was hit by a ₹4,300 crore scam, following which withdrawal limits were capped at ₹1,000 resulting in chaos amongst the depositors. As many as eight depositors, who were stressed, reportedly died following the crisis. The withdrawal limit was later raised to ₹50,000.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Mumbai Kirit Somaiya too had raised a similar demand with the RBI at a meeting with Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. “When I met him I requested him and the RBI Governor to pursue this and several other demands. Most of these will help expedite process of revival of PMC Bank. I was told the finance ministry is in touch with the RBI to arrive at a solution,” he said.