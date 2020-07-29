Monsoon session of State legislature from Sept. 7

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin on September 7 and not August 3 as scheduled earlier. The decision was taken in the business advisory committee meeting on Tuesday, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the State.
“The monsoon session of the State legislature will now be held from September 7. It was to start on August 3. The decision to hold it from September 7 was taken due to the novel coronavirus outbreak,” an official said.
The session was originally scheduled from June 22. According to sources, the treasury benches had proposed to call for the session without calling all MLAs, but only from Mumbai and surrounding areas.
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the move would have been unconstitutional. “Therefore, we decided to postpone the session till September 7,” he said.
The Budget session of the legislature in March was curtailed from the scheduled four weeks to three weeks.
