Minister Dilip Walse-Patil tests positive

Pune

30 October 2020 02:42 IST

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister for Excise and Labour Department, Dilip Walse-Patil, on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

A legislator from Ambegaon in Pune district, Mr. Walse-Patil tweeted about his health condition, while stressing that he was perfectly fine and was undergoing treatment as a precautionary measure.

“Recently, I had undergone a COVID-19 test whose results have returned positive. However, my health is fine and I am not experiencing any trouble. I urge others who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested as well,” the six-time MLA tweeted.

A few days earlier, Mr. Walse-Patil’s fellow partymen — Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former minister Sunil Tatkare — tested positive.

Mr. Walse-Patil was present along with the NCP brass when former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joined Sharad Pawar’s party on October 23.