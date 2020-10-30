States

Minister Dilip Walse-Patil tests positive

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister for Excise and Labour Department, Dilip Walse-Patil, on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

A legislator from Ambegaon in Pune district, Mr. Walse-Patil tweeted about his health condition, while stressing that he was perfectly fine and was undergoing treatment as a precautionary measure.

“Recently, I had undergone a COVID-19 test whose results have returned positive. However, my health is fine and I am not experiencing any trouble. I urge others who have come in contact with me to get themselves tested as well,” the six-time MLA tweeted.

A few days earlier, Mr. Walse-Patil’s fellow partymen — Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former minister Sunil Tatkare — tested positive.

Mr. Walse-Patil was present along with the NCP brass when former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joined Sharad Pawar’s party on October 23.

