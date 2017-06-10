Maoists set passenger bus on fire

Raipur: Maoists set ablaze a passenger bus in Narayanpur district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. There was no casualty as the bus was empty and parked. “Maoists burnt a private passenger bus at Sonpur village last night. This place is 15 kilometre from the base camp and 35 kilometre south of Narayanpur police station,” said Santosh Singh, SP.
Mr. Singh said this incident is likely to hamper the passenger transport in the area as it was the only bus operating on this road. “The security forces never use buses on this road. No other smaller passenger vehicle runs except for some tractors.”
This is the second incident in Narayanpur in the last 12 days. Rebels had torched a passenger bus on Dhanora-Orchha road in the last week of May.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor