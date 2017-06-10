Maoists set passenger bus on fire

Raipur: Maoists set ablaze a passenger bus in Narayanpur district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. There was no casualty as the bus was empty and parked. “Maoists burnt a private passenger bus at Sonpur village last night. This place is 15 kilometre from the base camp and 35 kilometre south of Narayanpur police station,” said Santosh Singh, SP.

Mr. Singh said this incident is likely to hamper the passenger transport in the area as it was the only bus operating on this road. “The security forces never use buses on this road. No other smaller passenger vehicle runs except for some tractors.”

This is the second incident in Narayanpur in the last 12 days. Rebels had torched a passenger bus on Dhanora-Orchha road in the last week of May.