Manholes pose a threat to motorists

Manholes all along the Ettines Road in Udhagamandalam continue to pose a risk for motorists, especially those on two-wheelers.

The manholes constructed for quick access to underground sewage drains are below road surface.

M. Bakkiya, a resident who uses the stretch to commute to and from work on a daily basis, says that the manholes were barely visible.

“The situation is worse at night as the stretch isn’t well lit,” he said.

Shopkeepers too said that there have been a few accidents along the road though not fatal.

The route is dangerous at night. There have been a few minor accidents and a few near misses which we have personally witnessed, said one of the shopkeepers.

Activists have called for works to be carried out on all the major roads in Udhagamandalam, including Ettines Road, Garden Road, and Commercial Road, as there are many potholes along these stretches. Recently, the municipality had mobilised funds to undertake patchworks along all damaged roads just before the start of the summer festival.

V. Prabhakaran, Commissioner (in-charge), Udhagamandalam Municipality, said that they have sought funds for major works to be undertaken across the town. “We expect the funds to be released soon,” he said.