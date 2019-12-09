Man kills children, ends life on discovering wife’s elopement

A-30-year-old resident of Chembur committed suicide after murdering his two children, a boy aged one and a girl aged three, on Sunday after discovering that his wife had eloped.

The victims were identified as Dinesh Yadav (30), an autorickshaw driver from Kasturba Nagar, and his children Netra and Pranay. According to the police, Dinesh’s brother Nitin sensed something wrong when there was no response from anyone in the house after he knocked at the door for three hours.

Senior police inspector Sopan Nighot, RCF police station, said, “Suspecting that something was wrong, Nitin broke into his house around 12 p.m., and found his nephew and niece lying unconscious on the floor and that his brother had ended his life.”

The police are yet to discover the way the children were killed. “It seems that they were strangled. But the forensic reports show that was not the case. The doctors suspect the children were poisoned,” Mr. Nighot said, adding no suicide note has been found.

Police officials said this was not the first time that Rupali Sharma, Dinesh’s wife, had run away from home. “There have been instances of Ms. Sharma leaving home and not coming back for a long time. This behaviour of her pushed Dinesh to take this drastic step,” Mr. Nighot said. A search is on for Ms. Sharma.