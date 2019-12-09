‘Make public draft law on Sabarimala’

All India Sabarimala Action Council leaders have asked the State government to make public the draft of the new legislation on the hilltop shrine.

At a press meet here on Monday, they said that if the State government would not take the people into confidence on the new legislation, the council would approach the Union government seeking legislation to protect the rituals at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Action council general secretary S.J.R. Kumar said the State government could not unilaterally create laws for the Sabarimala temple as 85% of the pilgrims were from other States.

After putting the draft proposal on Sabarimala on the public domain, the government should give time for the devotees and the general public to express their views and suggestions, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that since only 15% of the pilgrims were from Kerala, it would be apt for the Centre to legislate on the issue. The Supreme Court had considered all these issues before deciding to send the case to a larger bench, he added.

All India Sabarimala Action Council patron Swami Chidananda Puri and national president N. Kumar were present at the press meet.