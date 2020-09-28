Maharashtra’s total case tally inches towards 13.50 lakh

380 more patients succumb to COVID-19; State’s recovery rate goes up to 76.91%

Maharashtra reported 18,056 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday to take the State’s total tally to 13,39,232 of whom 2,73,228 are active ones. With 380 more deaths, the death toll has climbed to 35,571. As many as 13,565 patients were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 10,30,015.

“Of a total 65,65,649 laboratory samples tested thus far, 13,39,232 (20.40%) have returned positive with more than 90,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 76.91%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.66%.

Pune reported nearly 3,000 cases to take its total tally to 2,85,534 while 46 deaths saw its death toll reach 5,670. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases stands at 42,300.

Mumbai reported 2,163 cases to take its total tally to 1,98,846 of whom 26,716 are active. As many as 44 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 8,794.

Nagpur district reported 19 deaths to take its death toll to 1,961. Another jump of more than 1,200 cases took the district’s total case tally to 74,825 of whom 16,619 are active. In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 30 fatalities to take its death toll to 892. A big surge of 807 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 35,156 of whom 8,601 are active.

Sangli reported more than 650 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 36,648 of whom 9,970 are active. With 31 deaths, the death toll has touched 1,120.

Kolhapur reported 24 deaths as its death toll rose to 1,301. More than 400 cases took its total tally to 42,311 of whom 8,288 are active.

In north Maharashtra, the surge continued in Nashik district which reported more than 1,200 cases as its total tally reached 72,926 of whom 16,484 are active. With eight deaths, the district’s fatality count has climbed to 1,261.

Jalgaon reported more than 350 cases and 10 deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 46,627 of whom 7,583 are active ones, while the death toll has climbed to 1,231.

Ahmednagar reported a spike of more than 700 cases as its total case tally rose to 40,368 of whom 7,787 are active ones. As many as 12 deaths took the death toll to 660.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 700 new cases as its total tally crossed the 64,000 mark. As many as 12 more deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,814.

The Kalyan-Dombivli civic body recorded 14 deaths and 350 cases to take its death toll to 867 and its total case tally to 45,111.

Dr. Awate said currently, a total 19,64,644 people across the State were in home quarantine and 30,467 were in institutional quarantine facilities.