Maharashtra’s recovery rate rises to 96%

State reports 8,085 COVID-19 cases, 231 fatalities; 556 fresh infections in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 8.623 recoveries against a surge of 8,085 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the State’s active case tally dipped to 1,17,098.

A total of 231 deaths were reported, as per the Health Department, with 156 deaths occurring in the last 48 hours and a further 75 being from the past week.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,21,804 while the State’s case fatality rate is 2.01%.

The State’s total cases have reached 60,51,633 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 58,09,548 with the recovery rate rising again to 96%.

“Of a total 4,13,98,501 laboratory samples tested thus far, 60,51,633 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.62%) have returned positive with over 1.90 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 946 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,53,583. As per the State Health Department figures, 16 deaths were recorded as the toll touched 16,688. According to district authorities, the active cases declined to 9,300 while the death count has reached 17,889.

Mumbai recorded 556 new cases to take its total tally to 7,21,516 while the active count stood at 12,684. Twelve fatalities took the city’s toll to 15,426.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra added more than 1,300 new cases taking its total cases to 1,53,331 of whom 10,875 are active. As many as 53 deaths saw the toll climb to 4,625.

Neighbouring Satara registered 751 new cases and 24 fatalities, pushing its total case tally to 1,92,146 of whom 7,596 are active. Its death toll has gone up to 4,619.

Sangli logged 938 new cases and 14 deaths. The total tally stands at 1,53,135 with the active cases rising to 10,353 while its death toll touched 3,993.