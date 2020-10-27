Maharashtra’s recovery rate inches towards 90%

Pune

27 October 2020 01:08 IST

Just 3,645 new COVID-19 cases push the total tally to 16,48,665

Recoveries continued to outweigh cases as Maharashtra reported just 3,645 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as opposed to 9,905 recoveries. The State’s total case tally reached 16,48,665 while its number of active cases dipped further to 1,34,137. With 84 more deaths, the toll touched 43,348.

The cumulative recoveries have risen to 14,70,660 with the recovery rate rising further to 89.2%.

However, the low surge has to be viewed in the context of a mere 37,000 samples being tested as against a daily average of over 75,000 samples. “Of a total 86,45,195 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,25,197 (19.07%) have returned positive with 37,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.63%.

Pune district reported only 372 cases to take its total tally to 3,30,228 while 14 deaths saw its toll climb to 6,607. As per the district administration, the recovery rate is currently 92.07% with the number of active cases dipping below 15,000 to stand at just over 14,395.

Mumbai reported 804 cases to take its total tally to 2,52,085 of whom just 17,860 are active cases though. As many as 37 fatalities saw the city’s toll rise to 10,142.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 158 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,00,199 of whom 5,536 are active. Four deaths saw the toll stand at 2,694.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported not a single death with its fatality toll standing at 1,395. As many as 84 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 46,438 of whom 5,354 are active. Sangli reported 120 cases and four deaths as the district’s total tally rose to 45,984 of whom 2,946 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,516.

In its lowest surge in months, Kolhapur recorded just 74 new cases as its total tally reached 46,881 of whom 1,335 are active. With two deaths, the toll stands at 1,595.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 277 cases as its total tally touched 92,318 of whom only 6,591 are active. With only a single fatality, the district’s toll climbed to 1,525.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 64 new cases and not a single death as its total tally reached 53,113 of whom only 2060 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,339.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Navi Mumbai civic body reported 124 cases as its total tally crossed 47,134. Three deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,008.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 25,30,900 people across the State were in home quarantine and 13,690 were in institutional quarantine facilities.