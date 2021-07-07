Maharashtra’s recoveries surpass fresh cases; active tally drops below 1.15 lakh

Pune

07 July 2021 00:13 IST

State adds 8,418 new COVID-19 infections; fatality rate stands at 2.01%

Maharashtra’s recoveries outpaced its cases again on Tuesday with the State reporting a robust 10,548 recoveries against a surge of 8,418 new COVID-19 cases as the active case tally dipped further to 1,14,297.

However, the number of samples tested continued to be on the lower side — with less than 2 lakh tested as opposed to the daily average of 2.40 lakh.

A total of 109 deaths have been added to the progressive death toll, with 44 of those occurring in the last 48 hours and just seven being from the past week. A further 55 fatalities have been added as per the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,23,136 with the State’s case fatality rate standing at 2.01%.

The State’s total cases have reached 61,13,335 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 58,72,268 with the recovery rate rising to 96.06%.

“Of a total 4,29,08,288 laboratory samples tested thus far, 61,13,335 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.25%) have returned positive with over 1.96 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 900 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,62,134. As many as seven deaths were recorded as the toll rose to 16,968. As per district authorities, the active cases went up to nearly 10,500 while the fatality figure has crossed 18,000.

Mumbai recorded 455 new cases to take its total tally to 7,25,616 while the active cases declined to 12,240. Ten fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,564.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra continued to top the case rise across the State, adding more than 1,700 new cases taking its total cases to 1,66,628 of whom 12,988 are active. As many as 22 deaths saw the toll touch 4,827.

Satara registered 935 cases and 19 deaths as its total case tally climbed to 19,79,00 of whom 7,271 are active while the death toll rose to 4,763.

Neighbouring Sangli logged more than 700 new cases and eight deaths. The total tally stands at 1,59,997 with the active cases rising to 10,870 while its death count reached 4,283.