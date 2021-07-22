Maharashtra’s recoveries outpace case surge

Pune

22 July 2021 23:54 IST

Active count dips to 94,168; 120 patients succumb to COVID-19, taking fatality toll past 1.31 lakh

Maharashtra’s recoveries barely outweighed the case surge on Thursday with the State reporting 7,756 recoveries against a spike of 7,302 new COVID-19 cases, causing the active case tally to fall incrementally to 94,168.

As many as 120 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,31,038 with the case fatality rate climbing to 2.09%.

The total cases have reached 62,45,057 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 60,16,506 with the recovery rate standing at 96.34%.

“Of a total 4,62,64,059 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,45,057 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.5%) have returned positive with over 1.96 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune recorded more than 1,100 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,80,089. Six deaths pushed the toll to 18,318. As per district authorities, the active cases have come down to 9,400.

Mumbai reported 389 new cases to take its total tally to 7,32,971 while the active cases dipped to 10,309. Ten fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,810.

Kolhapur registered more than 1,100 new cases, taking its total cases to 1,88,716. The active cases rose to 10,701. As many as 12 deaths saw the toll go up to 5,371.

Satara added 847 cases and seven deaths as its total case tally touched 2,09,376 of whom 7,210 are active while the death toll climbed to 5,083.

Neighbouring Sangli logged 944 new cases and 15 deaths. The total tally stands at 1,77,221 with the active cases rising to 10,737 while its death toll reached 4,883.