Maharashtra’s recoveries exceed case surge yet again

With 14,976 new COVID-19 cases, State’s total tally crosses 13,60 lakh

Maharashtra’s daily recoveries outpaced its case surge yet again with 19,212 patients being discharged on Tuesday as opposed to the State reporting 14,976 new COVID-19 cases.

The State’s total case tally now stands at 13,66,129 of whom 2,60,363 are active ones. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 10,69,159 with the recovery rate rising to 78.26%. As many as 430 deaths saw the State’s fatality count climb to 36,181.

“Of a total 66,98,024 laboratory samples tested thus far, 13,66,129 (20.40%) have returned positive with around 76,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate was currently 2.65%.

Pune district reported more than 2,000 cases to take its total case tally to 2,89,803 while 44 deaths saw its fatality toll reach 5,733. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases stands just over 40,400.

Mumbai reported 1,713 cases to take its total case tally to 2,02,614 of whom 26,124 are active. As many as 49 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 8,883.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 1,000 cases taking the district’s total case tally to 76,648 of whom 14,224 are active. As many as 49 deaths saw the death toll cross the 2,000 mark to touch 2,012.

Yavatmal in the same region reported its highest single-day fatality surge of 23 deaths taking its death count to 216, while 192 cases saw its total case tally rise to 8,637 of whom 2,298 are active.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four fatalities to take its death toll to 908. As many as 599 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 36,215 of whom 8,234 are active.

Sangli reported 549 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 37,615 of whom 8,799 are active. With 25 deaths, the death toll has climbed to 1,153.

Kolhapur reported nine deaths as its fatality count rose to 1,320. More than 300 cases took its total case tally to 42,932 of whom 8,012 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a spike of nearly 1,300 cases as its total tally reached 74,733 of whom 15,465 are active. With 14 deaths, the district’s death toll has climbed to 1,278.

Jalgaon reported more than 550 cases and nine deaths as its total case tally rose to 47,302 (of whom 6,768 are active) while its death toll climbed to 1,244.

Ahmednagar reported more than 650 cases as its total case tally rose to 41,419 of whom 7,606 are active ones. As many as 11 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 672.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 500 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 66,000 mark. As many as 27 deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,854.

Raigad recorded its highest single-day fatality spike of 39 deaths to take its death toll to 786, while 224 new cases saw its total case tally rise to 30,702.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 21,35,496 people across the State were in home quarantine and 29,947 were in institutional quarantine facilities.