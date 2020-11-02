Maharashtra’s new cases outweigh recoveries

Number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 1,25,109; 113 deaths push the toll to 44,024

After a near-continual fortnight of recoveries outpacing cases, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to 3,726 patients discharged. The State’s total case tally stands at 16,83,775 while the number of active cases has risen to 1,25,109.

With 113 patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll reached 44,024. The cumulative recoveries have climbed to 15,14,079 with the State’s recovery rate rising further to 89.92%.

“Of a total 90,24,871 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,83,775 (18.66%) have returned positive with 57,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality rate currently stood at 2.61%.

Pune district reported more than 700 cases to take its total tally to 3,34,719 while 21 deaths saw its toll touch 6,703. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate is currently 93.87% and its active cases, the worst-hit in the country until the start of October, now stand at 12,034.

Mumbai reported 908 cases to take its total tally to 2,58,405 of whom 18,522 are active. As many as 25 fatalities saw the city’s death count reach 10,318. Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a relatively low surge of 236 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,02,412 of whom 5,195 are active. Eight deaths saw the toll touch 2,739.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 1,411. As many as 221 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 47,753 of whom 4,484 are active. Sangli reported 137 cases and 11 deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 46,965 of whom 2,866 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,543. Kolhapur recorded another low spike of 72 cases as its total tally reached 47,300 of whom just 1,207 are active. Two fatalities were reported, taking the toll to 1,610.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 450 cases as its total tally reached 94,935 of whom only 5,573 are active. With just two deaths, the district’s toll reached 1,543.

Neighbouring Jalgaon, a major virus hotbed till recently, reported an all-time low of 38 new cases and three deaths as its total tally reached 53,598 of whom only 2,099 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,350.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Navi Mumbai civic body reported 143 cases as its total tally rose to 48,068. Five deaths were recorded, which saw its fatality count reach 1,024.

Dr. Awate said that 25,44,799 people across the State were in home quarantine and 12,230 were in institutional quarantine facilities.