Maharashtra’s new cases outweigh recoveries; active count rises again

Pune

25 July 2021 23:34 IST

123 succumb to COVID-19; fatality rate climbs to 2.09%; Mumbai reports 364 cases

The see-saw in Maharashtra’s cases and recoveries continued as the number of patients discharged once again dipped on Sunday, with the State reporting a mere 5,212 recoveries against 6,843 new COVID-19 cases. The active case tally rose incrementally to 94,985.

As many as 123 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,31,552 with the case fatality rate climbing to 2.09%. The total cases have reached 62,64,922 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 60,35,029 with the recovery rate standing at 96.33%.

“Of a total 4,68,46,984 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,64,922 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.37%) have returned positive with over two lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune recorded more than 1,000 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,83,145. Just two deaths pushed the toll to 18,383. As per district authorities, the active cases have again risen above 10,000.

Mumbai reported 364 new cases to take its total tally to 7,34,118 while the active cases dropped to 7,681. Ten fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,837.

Flood-hit Kolhapur added more than 700 fresh cases taking its total cases to 1,91,263. The active cases went up to 12,138. Seven deaths saw the toll climb to 5,391.

Satara registered 665 cases and 14 deaths as its total case tally touched 2,13,533 of whom 7,699 are active while the death toll rose to 5,130.

Neighbouring Sangli logged more than 800 fresh cases and seven deaths. The total tally stands at 1,79,569 with the active cases declining to 10,347 while its fatality count has reached 4,933.