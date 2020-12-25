Maharashtra’s fatality count crosses 49,000

State adds 3,580 cases, 3,171 recoveries

After two days of robust recoveries, just 3,171 patients were discharged across Maharashtra on Thursday as opposed to 3,580 new COVID-19 cases.

As per the State Health Department figures, the active cases have again risen marginally to reach 54,891 while the total case tally stands at 19,09,951.

As many as 89 fatalities saw the death toll cross the 49,000 mark to climb to 49,058. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,04,871 while the State’s recovery rate is 94.5%.

“Of a total 1,23,41,204 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,09,951 (case positivity rate of 15.48%) have returned positive with nearly 62,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.57%.

Pune district reported over 600 new cases for the second consecutive day to take its total case tally to 3,69,065 while five deaths saw its toll touch 7,713. As per the district administration figures, the active cases are 7,974 while its recovery rate is 95.36%.

Mumbai city recorded 643 new cases to take its total tally to 2,89,204 of whom only 8,014 are active. As many as 12 fatalities saw the city’s toll — following due reconciliation process — reach 11,045.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered 349 new cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,22,888 of whom 4,601 are active. As many as 18 deaths pushed the toll to 3,166.

In western Maharashtra, cases and fatalities continued to remain well in check with Satara reporting just a single death to take its toll to 1,739 while 57 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 54,111 of whom 855 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported a mere 11 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 49,977 of whom only 265 are active. Its fatality toll remains at 1,763.

Kolhapur logged 23 cases and no deaths again as its total case tally rose to 49,049 of whom 529 are active. The death toll stays constant at 1,657.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district added 209 cases and nine deaths as its total cases climbed to 113,524 of whom 2,227 are active. Its fatality count went up to 1,866.

Jalgaon reported 56 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally touched 55,780 of whom only 547 are active, while its death toll remains at 1,435.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 4,82,779 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,810 were in institutional quarantine facilities.