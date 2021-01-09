Maharashtra’s death count nudges 50,000

Pune

09 January 2021 00:21 IST

3,693 new COVID-19 cases take total tally to 19,61,975

Cases continued to outpace recoveries as Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,693 new COVID-19 cases as opposed to 2,890 patients being discharged. The active case tally rose further to 51,838.

The total case tally has now reached 19,61,975. As many as 73 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 49,970.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 18,58,999 while the State’s recovery rate is 94.75%.

“Of a total 1,32,67,917 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,61,975 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.79%) have returned positive with over 68,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.55%.

Pune reported a high surge of more than 650 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,77,265. As many as 13 deaths saw the toll go up to 7,818. As per the district administration figures, the active cases have increased further to reach 5,630 while the district’s recovery rate stands at 96.08%.

Mumbai city recorded 654 fresh cases to take its total infections to 2,97,639 of whom just 7,927 are active. As many as 11 fatalities saw the city’s toll touch 11,173.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 400 new cases, pushing the district’s total tally to 1,28,791 of whom 5,063 are active. As many as 11 deaths saw the toll reach 3,253.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added no deaths as its toll stood at 1,780 while 52 fresh cases saw the total cases climb to 55,074 of whom only 749 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli logged 27 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases went up to 50,379 of whom just 412 are active. Its death count remains at 1,770.

Kolhapur reported an even lower surge of just eight cases and no fatalities as its total tally touched 48,831 of whom a mere 94 are active. The death toll remains constant at 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded 300 new cases and six deaths as its total cases reached 1,17,305 of whom 1,663 are active. Its fatality toll stands at 1,937.

Jalgaon reported 46 fresh cases and three deaths as its total case tally rose to 56,526 of whom only 566 are active, while its fatality count went up to 1,461.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,42,585 people across the State were in home quarantine and 3,015 were in institutional quarantine facilities.