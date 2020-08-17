Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally nears 6 lakh

Death toll crosses 20,000, as 288 more succumb

Maharashtra reported 11,111 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as its total case tally rose to 5,95,865. With 288 more deaths, the State’s death toll has breached the 20,000-mark to reach 20,037.

As many as 8,837 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries till date to 4,17,123. The number of active cases has now risen to 1,58,395. Sunday’s spike is particularly big given that only 51,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as opposed to the average 70,000 samples being tested in the last few weeks.

“Till date, of a total 31,62,740 laboratory samples, 5,95,865 (18.84%) have been tested positive with nearly 51,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours. The State’s recovery rate stands at 70%,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding the State’s case fatality rate had marginally come down to 3.36%.

With 1,010 new cases reported on Sunday, Mumbai's total cases have touched 1,28,726 of whom only 17,825 are active. With 47 more deaths, the city’s fatality toll has climbed to 7,133.

Pune district recorded more than 3,000 new cases and 63 fatalities as its total case tally reached 1,30,606 while its death toll rose to 3,193. The Pune district administration, however, said the number of active cases was just over 26,000 with the district's recovery rate standing at 76.44%.

Along with Pune, Kolhapur and Sangli districts — the new virus hotspots in western Maharashtra — reported high fatality surges.

Kolhapur reported a record-high fatality spike of 36 deaths, taking its mortality toll to 375. The district saw 518 new cases taking its total tally to 13,902 of whom 7,109 are active.

With 13 deaths, Sangli’s fatality toll has risen to 209. The district reported 322 fresh cases taking its total cases to 6,402 of whom 2,575 are active.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha, where the contagion had remained relatively in check until last month, saw 691 new cases to take the total case tally to 13,564 of whom 7,539 are active. As many as 16 more deaths were reported pushing the district’s fatality toll to 360. The district has been witnessing an average daily case surge of 700 since the past week.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra, a major virus hotbed in the region, witnessed 679 fresh cases as its total tally soared to 26,341 of whom 9,373 are active. The district reported eight deaths as its death toll rose to 668.

Neighbouring Jalgaon, another major virus zone in the region, saw 598 fresh cases while reporting seven more deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 17,937 of whom 5,078 are active ones, while the death toll has climbed to 681.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane district reported eight deaths and 372 fresh cases, taking its fatality toll to 1,292 while its total case tally crossed 40,000.

After Mumbai city, the Navi Mumbai civic body reported the maximum cases, with 384 fresh ones taking its total tally to 23,014. With three more deaths, its death toll has risen to 545.

Ahmednagar reported 294 new cases to take the district’s total cases to 12,816 of whom 3,590 are active. With 10 more deaths, the toll has reached 139.

Dr. Awate said currently, a total 10,53,897 people across the State were in home quarantine and 38,203 were in institutional quarantine facilities.