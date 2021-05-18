Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate rises above 90%

Pune

18 May 2021 01:07 IST

State reports 26,616 new cases, 1,000 deaths; active cases dip below 4.50 lakh

Maharashtra’s recoveries continued to outpace its cases with 48,211 patients being discharged on Monday as compared to 26,616 new COVID-19 cases.

The spike is the lowest that the State has recorded in more than a month as its active case tally dipped below 4.50 lakh to reach 4,45,495.

As many as 1,000 deaths have been added to the fatality spike, pushing the toll to 82,486. However, as per the State Health Department figures, 516 of these were from the last week of which 280 occurred in the last 48 hours. Another 484 deaths from an earlier period had been added as per the reconciliation process, officials said.

Maharashtra’s total cases have touched 54,05,068 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 48,74,582 with the recovery rate going up to 90.19%.

“Of a total 3,13,38,407 laboratory samples tested thus far, 54,05,068 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 17.25%) have returned positive with over 2.35 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had climbed to 1.53%.

Pune reported more than 3,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 9,76,681. As per the State Health Department figures, just 14 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 10,431. According to district authorities, the active case tally has dipped to 75,000 while the fatality count has crossed 15,400 with more than 100 deaths being reported on Monday.

Mumbai recorded 1,232 new cases to take its total tally to 6,89,062 while the active count has declined further to 32,761. As many as 48 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,272.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha added more than 700 cases as its total cases reached 4,79,693 of whom 29,428 are active. Five deaths pushed the toll to 6,175.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, which is still under a lockdown, registered an alarming spike of 101 deaths and more than 1,300 cases as its fatality toll went up to 2,366 and its total cases climbed to 91,499 of whom 17,037 are active.

Solapur logged 56 deaths and more than 2,500 cases as its fatality count rose to 3,453 and the total case tally reached 1,43,807 of whom 21,105 are active.

Beed in Marathwada added 36 deaths and 1,100 new cases, taking its total tally to 76,629 of whom 10,699 are active while its fatality toll has gone up to 1,459.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 1,700 new cases, taking its total cases to 3,68,964 of whom 23,401 are active while 16 deaths pushed its toll to 4,085.