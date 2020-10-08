Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate nears 81%

Pune

08 October 2020 01:16 IST

More than 16,000 patients discharged against 14,578 new cases

Recoveries continued to outweigh the case surge as Maharashtra reported 14,578 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as opposed to 16,715 patients being discharged.

The State’s total case tally reached 14,80,489 while the active cases have come down to 2,44,527 with the recovery rate rising to an all-time high of 80.81%.

With 355 more deaths, the State’s death toll has climbed to 39,072. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 11,96,441.

“Of a total 73,24,188 laboratory samples tested thus far, 14,80,489 (20.21%) have returned positive with around 83,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.64%.

Pune district reported over 2,000 cases to take its total case tally to 3,08,434 while 40 deaths saw its fatality toll climb to 6,073. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has reached 86.36% with the number of active cases down to 33,691.

Mumbai reported a high surge of 2,848 cases to take its total case tally to 2,19,961 of whom 26,544 are active cases. As many as 46 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 9,248.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 950 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 84,124 of whom 10,862 are active. As many as 20 deaths saw the death count climb to 2,241.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported a sharp fatality spike of 35 deaths to take its death toll to 1,179. As many as 376 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 40,905 of whom 7,984 are active. Sangli reported nearly 350 cases to take the district’s total case tally to 41,147 of whom 7,091 are active. With 11 deaths, the death toll has risen to 1,282.

Kolhapur reported 15 deaths as its death toll rose to 1,426. The district recorded a little over 200 cases to take its total case tally to 45,197 of whom 4,828 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 900 cases as its total tally reached 82,865 of whom 13,676 are active. With 14 deaths, the district’s fatality count has climbed to 1,405.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported more than 400 cases and three deaths as its total case tally rose to 50,098 (of whom 5,387 are active) while its death toll climbed to 1,285.

However, Ahmednagar reported an unusually big jump of over 1,100 cases as its total case tally rose to 47,249 of whom 9,177 are active ones. Seven deaths took the death toll to 722.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported nearly 650 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 71,500 mark. As many as 12 deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,961.

The Panvel civic body saw a high fatality spike of 16 deaths, taking its death toll to 488, while 219 cases saw its total case tally rise to 21,809.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 22,48,741 people across the State were in home quarantine and 25,655 were in institutional quarantine facilities.