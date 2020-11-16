Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate dips slightly

Pune

16 November 2020 01:13 IST

State adds 2,544 new cases; 3,065 patients discharged

Maharashtra’s recoveries barely outpaced its case surge on Sunday, with just 3,065 patients being discharged against a spike of 2,544 new COVID-19 cases. The cumulative recoveries now stand at 16,15,379, with the State’s recovery rate in fact coming down marginally to 92.45%.

The total case tally has reached 17,47,242 while the number of active cases touched 84,918.

Advertising

Advertising

With 60 deaths, the fatality toll has climbed to 45,974. The State’s case fatality rate currently is 2.63%. The low case surge has to be viewed in the context of the far lesser-than-usual samples being tested.

Pune district reported nearly 300 new cases to take its total tally to 3,41,877 while seven deaths saw its toll climb to 7,156. As per the Pune district administration, the active cases have come down to 9,299 while the recovery rate stands at 94.75%.

Mumbai city reported 577 cases to take its total tally to 2,69,710 of whom 13,532 are active. As many as 15 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,573.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 142 new cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,08,733 of whom just 2,686 are active. Two more deaths took the toll to 2,880.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported a single death, taking its fatality toll to 1,558. As many as 81 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 50,226 of whom 3,979 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 34 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,873 of whom 1,316 are active. Its death toll has gone up to 1,704.

Kolhapur, in one of its lowest case surges ever, recorded a mere 15 cases and no deaths as its total case tally touched 48,177. Its active cases are 362. The death toll remained at 1,661.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 83 cases as its total tally reached 1,00,117 of whom only 2,681 are active. With seven deaths, the district’s fatality count has climbed to 1,640.

In its lowest surge in months, Jalgaon — once a major virus hotspot in north Maharashtra — reported barely 19 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 54,188 of whom only 967 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,370.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported more than 200 cases as its total tally crossed the 84,000 mark.