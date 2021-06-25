Maharashtra’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1.20 lakh

State reports 9,677 fresh cases, 10,138 recoveries; fatality rate rises to 2%; 693 new infections in Mumbai

Maharashtra reported 10,138 recoveries as against a surge of 9,677 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the State’s active case tally dipped to 1,20,715.

A total of 511 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll of which 359 were part of the Health Department’s ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process. As many as 117 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and a further 39 were from the past week.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,20,370 with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 2%.

The State’s total cases have reached 60,17,035 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 57,72,799 with the recovery rate standing at 95.94%.

“Of a total 4,05,96,965 laboratory samples tested thus far, 60,17,035 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.82%) have returned positive with over 2.36 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 1,139 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,49,568. As per the State Health Department figures, eight deaths were recorded as the toll touched 16,495. According to district authorities, the active cases rose above 9,000 while the fatality count has reached 17,693.

Mumbai recorded 693 new cases to take its total tally to 7,18,962 while the active count stood at 14,182. Twenty fatalities took the city’s toll to 15,368.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra added more than 2,000 new cases — its highest in days — taking its total cases to 1,48,550 of whom 10,537 are active. As many as 32 deaths saw the toll climb to 4,534.

Neighbouring Satara registered 784 new cases and 14 fatalities, taking its total case tally to 1,89,049 of whom 7,296 are active. Its death toll has gone up to 4,534.

Sangli logged more than 900 new cases and 10 deaths. The total tally has touched 1,49,234 with the active cases standing at 9,352 while its death count reached 3,941.