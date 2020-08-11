Maharashtra’s COVID-19 case count nudges 5.25 lakh

State’s death toll crosses 18,000; recovery rate stands at 68.33%

After two consecutive days of reporting 12,000-plus cases, Maharashtra recorded 9,181 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the State’s total case tally rose to 5,24,513. As many as 293 more deaths took its fatality toll to 18,050.

The lower spike in cases has to be viewed in the context of significantly lower number of samples — 48,000 — being tested in the last 24 hours as opposed to the 70,000-plus samples tested over the past few days.

In fact, with Monday’ surge, the State’s active cases have climbed to 1,47,735 from 1.45 lakh a couple of days ago. With 6,711 recoveries, the cumulative number of patients discharged has now reached 3,58,421.

“Till date, of a total 27,73,520 laboratory samples, 5,24,513 (18.91%) have been tested positive with nearly 48,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s recovery rate stood at 68.33% while the case fatality rate was 3.44%.

As per State Health Department figures, Pune district reported nearly 1,700 new cases and 43 deaths, taking its total case tally to 1,14,703 while its death toll reached 2,771. The Pune district administration, however, said the number of active cases was less than 26,500 with the district’s recovery rate more than 73%.

Mumbai city reported 925 new cases as its total cases touched 1,24,307 of whom only 19,172 are active. With 46 more deaths, the city’s death toll has risen to 6,845.

Raigad saw 18 deaths, as its fatality toll rose to 319 while 162 new cases took its total case tally to 11,689.

Sangli in western Maharashtra reported 16 deaths, taking its death count to 140. The district reported more than 200 fresh cases, taking its total cases to 4,876 of whom 2,649 are active.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane district reported 15 fatalities and 330 new cases as its death toll rose to 1,213 while its total case tally nudged the 38,500 mark.

The Mira-Bhayander civic body reported 10 deaths, taking its mortality toll to 333. With 109 fresh cases, its total cases have gone up to 10,082. Ahmednagar reported 643 new cases, as the district’s total case tally rose to 9,754 of whom 4,556 are active. Seven more deaths took the death count to 104.

Kolhapur district in Pune division reported an alarming surge of 579 new cases to take the district’s total case tally to 9,464 — of whom 5,831 are active — while 12 deaths saw its fatality toll climb to 230.

Jalgaon — a major hotspot in north Maharashtra — reported 403 fresh cases as the district’s total cases rose to 14,841 of whom 4,283 cases are active. With five more deaths, its death toll has risen to 616.

Dr. Awate said currently, 10,01,268 people across the State were in home quarantine and 35,521 were in institutional quarantine facilities.