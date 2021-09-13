Maharashtra’s active tally drops as recoveries surpass new cases

Fewer samples tested compared to daily average; 27 more succumb to COVID-19

After witnessing a case surge in the last few days, Maharashtra rallied again on Monday as recoveries outweighed cases with the State recording 3,233 patient discharges against 2,740 new COVID-19 infections.

The active case tally has dipped to 49,880. However, the drop must be viewed in the context of a declining sample testing rate, with a little over one lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours against the daily average of two lakh.

As many as 27 deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 1,38,169. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%.

The total cases now stand at 65,00,617 while the State’s cumulative recoveries have risen to 63,09,021 with the recovery rate at 97.05%.

“Of a total 5,60,88,114 laboratory samples tested thus far, 65,00,617 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.59%) have returned positive with 1.08 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 549 new cases, taking its total case tally to 11,26,799 while seven deaths pushed the toll to 18,806. As per district authorities, the active cases have exceeded 8,200.

Mumbai recorded 345 new cases to take its total tally to 7,35,400 while the active count declined to 5,033. Six deaths took the city’s fatality toll to 16,028.

Ahmednagar registered 600 new cases and two deaths, taking its total cases to 3,19,687 of whom 6,625 are active. The district’s death toll went up to 6,672.

Satara added 177 new cases and 10 deaths, taking the total case tally to 2,44,158 of whom 4,919 are active, while the death toll climbed to 6,156.

Neighbouring Sangli logged 191 new cases and two deaths. The total tally stands at 2,05,547 with the active cases rising to 1,826 while its death toll stands at 5,533.

Kolhapur saw its lowest surge in months, reporting just 28 new cases and no deaths, pushing its total cases to 2,05,538. The active cases stand at 1,246 while the death toll remains constant at 5,822.