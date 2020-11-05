Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases now down to 1.12 lakh

Pune

05 November 2020 01:16 IST

Mumbai reports 983 new cases, 29 deaths

Maharashtra’s recoveries again outweighed its case surge, with 8,728 patients being discharged on Wednesday while 5,505 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the State.

The cumulative recoveries have now risen to 15,40,005 with the State’s recovery rate standing at 90.68%. The total case tally now stands at 16,98,198. The number of active cases has now come down to 1,12,912.

With 125 deaths, the total fatalities toll has reached 44,548.

“Of a total 91,85,838 laboratory samples tested thus far, 16,98,198 (18.56%) have returned positive with 65,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.62%.

Pune district saw a heightened spike of 751 cases to take its total case tally to 3,36,430 while 19 deaths on Wednesday saw its death toll climb to 6,978. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate is currently 94.08% with its active cases now standing at 11,404.

Mumbai reported 983 cases to take its total case tally to 2,60,840 of whom 16,576 are active. The death toll in the city rose to 10,352 with 29 deaths.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 329 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,03,198 of whom 4,342 are active. 13 deaths were reported. The district’s death toll stands at 2,811.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported three deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 1,435. As many as 202 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 48,344 of whom 3,813 are active.

Sangli reported 113 cases and four deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,281 of whom 2,626 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,612.

Kolhapur recorded just 45 cases as its total case tally reached 47,416 of whom just 644 are currently active. Only one death was reported today, to take the total death toll to 1,611.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 400 cases as its total case tally reached 96,454 of whom 5,117 are active. With seven deaths, the district’s total death toll has now reached 1,592.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported 64 new cases and just one death as its total case tally reached 53,755 of whom only 1,586 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,360.

Dr. Awate said 13,35,681 people across the State were in home quarantine and 11,648 were in institutional quarantine facilities.