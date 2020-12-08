Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases drop to 75,767

Busy hands: Health workers check swab samples for a COVID-19 antigen test at Malad in Mumbai on Monday.

Pune

08 December 2020 01:46 IST

State’s recovery rate rises to 93.28%; Mumbai reports 813 new cases

The heartening trend of recoveries exceeding fresh cases continued with as many as 7,345 patients being discharged across Maharashtra on Monday while just 3,075 COVID-19 cases were reported.

The total case tally now stands at 18,55,341 with the number of active cases dipping further to 75,767. The cumulative recoveries have reached 17,30,715 with the State’s recovery rate rising incrementally to 93.28%.

As many as 40 deaths were reported, taking the fatality toll to 47,774.

The low case surge must, however, be viewed in the context of the lower number of samples tested — just over 45,000 as compared with a daily average of over 70,000.

“Of a total 1,13,18,721 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,55,341 (case positivity rate of 16.39%) have returned positive with over 45,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate marginally decreased to 2.57%.

Pune district reported more than 450 new cases to take its total tally to 3,58,369 while three deaths saw its toll reach 7,574. As per the district administration figures, the active case figure stands at 10,927 while its recovery rate has remained constant at 94.44%.

Mumbai city reported 813 new cases to take its total tally to 2,86,597 of whom 12,477 are active. As many as 11 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,907.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 259 new cases, taking the district’s total tally to 1,16,865 of whom 4,341 are currently active. Four deaths took the toll to 3,045.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported three deaths, pushing its death toll to 1,695. As many as 129 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 53,429 of whom 1,919 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 42 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 48,960 of whom just 361 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,724.

Kolhapur reported just 21 cases and no deaths as well, as its total case tally reached 48,665 of whom a mere 90 are active. The death toll remained constant at 1,654.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported nearly 200 cases and three deaths as its total tally touched 1,07,916 of whom 2,390 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,747.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported only 18 new cases and no deaths as its total tally climbed to 55,324 of whom only 1,117 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,422.

Dr. Awate said that 5,55,180 people across the State were in home quarantine and 5,565 were in institutional quarantine facilities.