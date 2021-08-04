Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases dip below 75,000

State reports 6,005 new cases, 177 deaths

Maharashtra’s recoveries continued to outweigh cases with 6,799 patients being discharged on Tuesday as against 6,005 new COVID-19 cases. The State’s active case tally has dipped below the 75,000 mark to reach 74,318.

As many as 177 deaths took the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,33,215 with the case fatality rate climbing to 2.1%.

The total cases have reached 63,21,068 while the cumulative recoveries have risen to 61,10,124 with the recovery rate standing at 96.66%.

“Of a total 4,85,32,523 laboratory samples tested thus far, 63,21,068 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.02%) have returned positive with over 1.80 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune recorded a big spike of nearly 1,100 new cases taking its total case tally to 10,92,018 while 22 deaths pushed the fatality count to over 18,340. As per district authorities, the active cases have gone up to over 10,000.

Mumbai reported 259 fresh cases to take its total tally to 7,35,657 while the active cases declined below the 5,000 mark to reach 4,996. Nine fatalities took the city’s death toll to 15,911.

Ahmednagar registered more than 729 cases and 16 deaths, taking its total cases to 2,88,618 of whom 6,570 are active. Its death toll has touched 6,213.

Kolhapur added 585 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,95,477. The active cases dipped to 5,404. Eight deaths saw the toll climb to 5,537.

Satara logged 595 fresh cases and 27 deaths to take the total tally to 2,20,524 of whom 6,848 are active, while the death toll went up to 5,325.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 891 new cases and 13 deaths. The total cases stand at 1,86,458 with the active tally rising to 7,301 while its death toll reached 5,089.